Is Bill Gates ‘a nice man in a jumper’ or a power-hungry egotist?

IT IS never pleasant to see a marriage fall apart, even if it is the 27-year union of Bill and Melinda Gates.

The ex-couple posted a statement on their individual Twitter accounts, trotting out the usual guff about a wonderful relationship that no longer allows them to ‘grow together’.

They own the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest charitable organisation, and are reported to have reached a mutual settlement – good thing as apparently they had no pre-nuptial agreement. They have three children, aged 25, 21 and 18.

According to Forbes, Gates is worth £93billion and is the fourth richest man in the world after Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and French luxury goods owner Bernard Arnault (obviously they are not counting anyone in China).

It is not clear who will keep the matrimonial home near Seattle. Gates also owns several neighbouring houses which he bought for privacy, and the whole estate is worth around £180million.

The home has only seven bedrooms but 24 bathrooms, an unusual ratio unless you are Meghan Markle. As you would expect, there is a large swimming pool with underwater music system and a 2,500 sq ft gym.

A huge reception hall can seat 150 for dinner or host 200 for a cocktail party. The dining room is larger than many one-bedroom apartments and seats 24.

The library includes two pivoting bookcases, one of which contains a bar. A quote from The Great Gatsby is engraved on the ceiling: ‘He had come a long way to this blue lawn, and his dream must have seemed so close that he could hardly fail to grasp it.’ Somewhere in the library could be Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th-century notebook, the Codex Leicester, which Gates bought for $30.8million in 1994.

Lest you think you have strayed into the pages of Hello or Tatler, bear with me.

Bill Gates is known to be difficult, but he is extraordinarily adept at managing his own reputation. Over the years he has forked out millions to the world’s media to secure sympathetic and uniform reporting. They would have you believe he is a ‘nice man in a jumper’. Bill Gates is a power-hungry, obsessive, manipulative egotist. He is not like you or me.

I say that not out of cruelty, but as a warning. The upside of his marital breakdown may be that he finds himself distracted, even for a few months, which might give the rest of us respite from his pursuit of world dominance.

Who might benefit from his absence? Well, the first thing to come to mind, is the unwarranted and undemocratic influence that Gates has on our cultural and political masters.

Writer Naomi Wolf, a former political consultant for the presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Al Gore, compared the current political situation to the rise of the Nazis in the 1930s but observed that the current rise in political tyranny and ‘bio-fascism’ is not restricted to one state. It is almost universal, with liberal and conservative governments across the world, ‘all reading the same sound bites’.

‘This is not partisan,’ Wolf explains, but the result of ‘a directive coming down, probably from a hellish amalgamation of the World Economic Forum , China, and Bill Gates, and three or four tech bros going along for the billions as unwitting assets.’ The aim, to ‘enforce restrictive lockdowns and promote a bio-security state in which the freedoms and liberties of the West will be suspended’.

Wolf discussed Gates’s increasing influence over global news corporations in the August 2020 Columbia Journalism Review. Her article revealed his substantial financing not only of ‘media, media, media,’ but also of ‘K through 12 education [kindergarten to age 18].’

She warns people to avoid imagining that Bill Gates, the ‘tech bros,’ Soros, and China ‘think like us’ because ‘they don’t’.

If Gates were off the world stage, even temporarily, governments might be able to see him for the hypocritical manipulator that he is. Some leaders might break free from the path to perdition that they are set on. The brave might even develop a strategy to counter him.

Gates, of course, is behind much of the global response to the Covid -19 pandemic. According to investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel, he was involved in the ‘criminally negligent coronavirus response policies’ that killed many elderly people in nursing homes in the US.

Schachtel shows that US policy makers acted in accordance with woefully inaccurate modelling forecasts from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, funded and controlled by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In the same way, Boris Johnson was guided by the equally dismal prognostications of one Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, who is similarly Gates-funded.

These models and the policy decisions that followed set in train events that led to withdrawal of medical services for all but Covid sufferers, lockdowns, business and school closures, social distancing, masking and to unnecessary nursing home deaths. The longer-term impacts on society are yet to be fully felt but will be dire.

Gates knew all this was coming. ‘Event 201’, a scripted ‘tabletop exercise’ held just before the Covid-19 outbreak, was prescient. Co-sponsored by the Gates Foundation, it rehearsed all the play to come.

Gates denied the simulation had ever occurred. In an April 2020 BBC interview he said: ‘We didn’t simulate this, we didn’t practice, so both the health policies and economic policies, we find ourselves in uncharted territory.’ This was a barefaced lie.

Gates has also tried to erase other evidence that may come back to haunt him. Gates-funded ‘fact checkers’ have consistently denied that Gates ever said ‘we’ll need digital vaccine passports’, describing the claims as yet another ‘crazy conspiracy theory’.

But Gates did say exactly that, in a June 2020 TED Talk. Someone edited the specific statement out of his speech after the quote started turning up on social media. In December 2020, The Defender presented the proof. Microsoft even has a contract to build vaccine passports.

‘Fact checkers’ also dismiss claims that subdermal microchips or digital tattoos will eventually be used to track and trace the population, yet Gates did commission MIT to develop an injectable quantum dot dye system to ‘tattoo’ medical data on the body and has patented technology that uses implanted biosensors that monitor body and brain activity. These can all be tied to a crypto-currency system – controlled by whom?

Gates has invested tens of millions in vaccine production, suggesting it is one of his ‘best ever returns’, and into microchip devices with remote-controlled drug-delivery systems, into military contractors that track and trace pandemic infections and vaccine compliance, and he has over $1billion invested in 5G video surveillance satellites and antennas.

‘It’s not science fiction, it’s just capitalism,’ Naomi Wolf says, ‘It’s just a kind of Asperger’s kind of psychopathic guy with too much power surrounded by . . . communists who have perfected inhuman, anti-individualist thinking and Silicon Valley guys who are making billions of dollars from it and who also don’t think in terms of human rights and freedoms, but a “new space”, as they put it, to monetise.’

Whether entirely planned or not, the Covid-19 pandemic is being used to usher in a range of unmistakably totalitarian changes, including the private take-over of government through public-private partnerships. People’s entire existence is being targeted for profit.

Among those who stand to profit the most is Bill Gates. Perhaps Melinda has found her own Garden of Gethsemane.